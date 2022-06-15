Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG (OTCMKTS:PBBGF) Short Interest Update

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG (OTCMKTS:PBBGF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 92,200 shares, a growth of 73.3% from the May 15th total of 53,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS PBBGF opened at $9.24 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.05. Deutsche Pfandbriefbank has a fifty-two week low of $9.24 and a fifty-two week high of $9.24.

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG provides commercial real estate and public investment finance products. Its commercial real estate financing activities include financing instruments, such as financing investment projects, development finance, cross-border portfolio financing, investment bridge finance facilities, standby/backup facilities, and derivatives.

