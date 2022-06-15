Devolver Digital (LON:DEVO) Hits New 52-Week Low at $67.50

Devolver Digital, Inc. (LON:DEVO – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 67.50 ($0.82) and last traded at GBX 70 ($0.85), with a volume of 427697 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 136.50 ($1.66).

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DEVO shares. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on shares of Devolver Digital from GBX 180 ($2.18) to GBX 80 ($0.97) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Devolver Digital in a research note on Monday, May 9th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 147.80. The company has a market cap of £260.93 million and a PE ratio of 9.14.

Devolver Digital Inc develops video games for release on PC and mobile in the United States and internationally. It publishes video games. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

