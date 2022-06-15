DiaSorin S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:DSRLF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

DiaSorin S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:DSRLF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 116,800 shares, a decrease of 27.0% from the May 15th total of 160,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,168.0 days.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised DiaSorin from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd.

Shares of DSRLF stock traded down $10.81 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $111.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 124 shares, compared to its average volume of 111. DiaSorin has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $238.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $127.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $146.11.

DiaSorin S.p.A. develops, manufactures, and distributes immunodiagnostics and molecular diagnostics testing kits in Europe, Africa, North America, Central and South America, the Asia Pacific, and China. The company provides various immunodiagnostic LIAISON platforms, including LIAISON XS, LIAISON XL, and LIAISON XL LAS; and molecular diagnostics platform comprising of LIAISON MDX for use in the amplification of nucleic acids to diagnose viral infections through the identification of virus in patient's biological sample.

