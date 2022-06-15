DIC Asset (ETR:DIC) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $11.20

Shares of DIC Asset AG (ETR:DIC – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as €11.20 ($11.67) and last traded at €11.48 ($11.96), with a volume of 58326 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at €11.42 ($11.90).

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DIC shares. Warburg Research set a €26.30 ($27.40) target price on shares of DIC Asset in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Berenberg Bank set a €20.50 ($21.35) price objective on shares of DIC Asset in a report on Tuesday, April 5th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of €13.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of €14.31. The company has a market capitalization of $954.59 million and a PE ratio of 20.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 215.32.

DIC Asset AG is one of Germany's leading listed property companies, and specialises in commercial real estate. With around 20 years of experience on the German real estate market, the company maintains a regional footprint on all major German markets through six branch offices, and has 169 assets with a combined market value of c.

