DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $9.15-$11.70 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $12.56. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE DKS traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.59. 38,342 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,249,594. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 52 week low of $63.45 and a 52 week high of $147.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a PE ratio of 5.72, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $91.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.01.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.43. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 11.75% and a return on equity of 58.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.79 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 10.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.488 per share. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is 15.07%.

Several research firms have weighed in on DKS. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $132.00 to $122.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a reduce rating to a hold rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $115.00 to $85.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $140.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DICK’S Sporting Goods presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $117.41.

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, CFO Navdeep Gupta sold 9,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.13, for a total transaction of $1,001,105.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 95,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,920,673.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William J. Colombo bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $80.99 per share, for a total transaction of $404,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 162,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,120,622.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 182,947 shares of company stock worth $19,316,152. Insiders own 32.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 478,752 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $55,051,000 after acquiring an additional 71,421 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 433,401 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $43,423,000 after acquiring an additional 93,962 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 355,871 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $35,594,000 after acquiring an additional 21,417 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 98,302 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $9,831,000 after acquiring an additional 19,663 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 74,378 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $7,440,000 after acquiring an additional 2,526 shares during the period. 78.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. The company provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

