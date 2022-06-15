DigitalBits (XDB) Trading Down 44.5% This Week

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 3.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 15th. DigitalBits has a market capitalization of $93.11 million and $711,639.00 worth of DigitalBits was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, DigitalBits has traded down 44.5% against the US dollar. One DigitalBits coin can currently be bought for $0.0971 or 0.00000452 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.15 or 0.00196018 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003248 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004610 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00011755 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001319 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004660 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $86.68 or 0.00403143 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001460 BTC.

Rainmaker Games (RAIN) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000343 BTC.

About DigitalBits

DigitalBits is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 12th, 2015. DigitalBits’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 959,045,512 coins. The Reddit community for DigitalBits is /r/DigitalBitsOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DigitalBits’ official Twitter account is @DigitalBitsOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here . DigitalBits’ official message board is medium.com/digitalbitsorg . DigitalBits’ official website is www.digitalbits.io

DigitalBits Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalBits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigitalBits should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DigitalBits using one of the exchanges listed above.

