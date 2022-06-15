Diploma PLC (LON:DPLM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Diploma PLC (LON:DPLM – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,010 ($36.53).

DPLM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Diploma from GBX 2,600 ($31.56) to GBX 2,450 ($29.74) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Diploma from GBX 3,200 ($38.84) to GBX 3,360 ($40.78) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Diploma to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from GBX 2,600 ($31.56) to GBX 2,450 ($29.74) in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 3,290 ($39.93) price objective on shares of Diploma in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Diploma in a report on Tuesday, April 12th.

Diploma stock opened at GBX 2,200.58 ($26.71) on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,608.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,795.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.00. Diploma has a 12 month low of GBX 2,186 ($26.53) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,504 ($42.53). The stock has a market cap of £2.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 37.39.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 26th were paid a GBX 15 ($0.18) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. Diploma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.72%.

Diploma PLC, together with its subsidiaries, supplies specialized technical products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through three business sectors: Life Sciences, Seals, and Controls. The Life Sciences sector supplies clinical diagnostics instrumentation and products, consumables, specialty surgical devices, and related consumables and services to public hospitals, private clinics, pathology laboratories, scientific research, and medical segments; surgical equipment for hospital operating rooms; and distributes laboratory diagnostics, specialty medical devices, devices, equipment, and patient monitoring technologies used in operating theatres, as well as medically supervised nutrition.

