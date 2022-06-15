Doman Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM) Sets New 1-Year Low at $6.10

Shares of Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (TSE:DBM – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$6.10 and last traded at C$6.15, with a volume of 233620 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$6.47.
DBM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Doman Building Materials Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$9.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Monday, June 6th. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$10.00 to C$9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$10.50 to C$9.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$9.56.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.45, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of C$543.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$7.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$7.64.
In other news, Director Marc Seguin purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$6.69 per share, for a total transaction of C$100,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 223,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,493,208.
Doman Building Materials Group Company Profile (TSE:DBM)
Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. distributes building materials and related products in Canada, the United States, and Hawai. It distributes a range of building materials, lumber, renovation, and electrical products. The company owns approximately 117,000 acres of private timberlands, and strategic licenses and tenures.
See Also
- The Insiders Are Selling Chevron But You Shouldn’t
- Two Retailers The Analysts Are Buying
- Under-The-Radar RF Industries Is A Steal At These Prices
- Procter & Gamble Stock Continues to Be Resilient Despite Turmoil
- Insiders Sell Tractor Supply Company, Oh No!
Receive News & Ratings for Doman Building Materials Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Doman Building Materials Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.