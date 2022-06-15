Doman Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM) Sets New 1-Year Low at $6.10

Shares of Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (TSE:DBM – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$6.10 and last traded at C$6.15, with a volume of 233620 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$6.47.

DBM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Doman Building Materials Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$9.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Monday, June 6th. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$10.00 to C$9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$10.50 to C$9.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$9.56.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.45, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of C$543.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$7.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$7.64.

Doman Building Materials Group ( TSE:DBM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.29 by C$0.19. The business had revenue of C$851.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$725.10 million. As a group, analysts expect that Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Marc Seguin purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$6.69 per share, for a total transaction of C$100,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 223,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,493,208.

Doman Building Materials Group Company Profile (TSE:DBM)

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. distributes building materials and related products in Canada, the United States, and Hawai. It distributes a range of building materials, lumber, renovation, and electrical products. The company owns approximately 117,000 acres of private timberlands, and strategic licenses and tenures.

