Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $25.98

Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $25.98 and last traded at $26.23, with a volume of 1443 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.72.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DOMO. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Domo from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Domo from $90.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Domo from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Domo from $88.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $785.26 million, a P/E ratio of -6.65 and a beta of 2.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.19.

Domo ( NASDAQ:DOMO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $74.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.10 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.58) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Domo, Inc. will post -4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Domo news, Director Joy Driscoll Durling sold 1,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.68, for a total transaction of $100,259.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,013,393.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John M. Mellor sold 11,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.90, for a total transaction of $559,029.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 106,053 shares of company stock worth $5,441,410. 10.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Domo by 222.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Domo by 153.2% in the 1st quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 666 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Domo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Domo by 90.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Domo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $123,000. 72.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based business intelligence platform in the United States, Japan, and internationally. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

