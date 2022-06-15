Douglas Dynamics, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.29 (NYSE:PLOW)

Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 6th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a dividend of 0.29 per share by the auto parts company on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th.

Douglas Dynamics has raised its dividend by an average of 2.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 13 consecutive years. Douglas Dynamics has a payout ratio of 48.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Douglas Dynamics to earn $2.27 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 51.1%.

Get Douglas Dynamics alerts:

Shares of Douglas Dynamics stock opened at $29.63 on Wednesday. Douglas Dynamics has a twelve month low of $28.79 and a twelve month high of $45.66. The stock has a market cap of $678.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.94 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.11.

Douglas Dynamics ( NYSE:PLOW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The auto parts company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.04). Douglas Dynamics had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 4.82%. The company had revenue of $102.60 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. Analysts forecast that Douglas Dynamics will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on PLOW shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Douglas Dynamics from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Douglas Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLOW. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Douglas Dynamics by 209.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 129,334 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,261,000 after purchasing an additional 87,473 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 8.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 36,819 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after buying an additional 2,795 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 151.1% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 55,676 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,021,000 after buying an additional 33,506 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Douglas Dynamics by 457.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,435 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 3,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Douglas Dynamics by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 217,914 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,911,000 after acquiring an additional 30,594 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Douglas Dynamics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Douglas Dynamics, Inc operates as a manufacturer and upfitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment in North America. It operates through two segments, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segment manufactures and sells snow and ice control attachments, including snowplows, and sand and salt spreaders for light trucks and heavy duty trucks, as well as various related parts and accessories.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.