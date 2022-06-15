Dowa Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DWMNF) Short Interest Update

Dowa Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DWMNF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 78,700 shares, a growth of 46.6% from the May 15th total of 53,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 787.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DWMNF remained flat at $$36.26 on Wednesday. 1 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,650. Dowa has a 1-year low of $36.26 and a 1-year high of $48.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.66.

About Dowa (Get Rating)

Dowa Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in the environmental management and recycling, nonferrous metals, electronic materials, metal processing, and heat treatment businesses worldwide. The company's Environmental Management & Recycling segment offers intermediate waste treatment, controlled landfilling, and soil remediation services; metal, household appliance, and automobile recycling services; consulting on environmental matters; and environmental logistics services.

