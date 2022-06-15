Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com cut shares of Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday morning.

Separately, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Duluth from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:DLTH opened at $10.62 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.43. The stock has a market cap of $318.56 million, a PE ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.98. Duluth has a one year low of $10.14 and a one year high of $20.78.

Duluth ( NASDAQ:DLTH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.14. Duluth had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 4.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Duluth will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Duluth by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,025,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,566,000 after purchasing an additional 6,006 shares during the period. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN boosted its holdings in Duluth by 1.0% in the first quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,023,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,518,000 after purchasing an additional 10,060 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Duluth by 0.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 873,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,905,000 after purchasing an additional 3,879 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Duluth by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 770,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,425,000 after acquiring an additional 10,261 shares during the period. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Duluth during the first quarter valued at about $9,329,000. 29.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Duluth

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

