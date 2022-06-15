Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) Sets New 1-Year Low at $14.02

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $14.02 and last traded at $14.02, with a volume of 5320 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.74.

DNB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Dun & Bradstreet from $28.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Dun & Bradstreet from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Dun & Bradstreet in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Dun & Bradstreet in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Dun & Bradstreet in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dun & Bradstreet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.14.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.72, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.60.

Dun & Bradstreet ( NYSE:DNB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $536.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $527.29 million. Dun & Bradstreet had a positive return on equity of 12.28% and a negative net margin of 3.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. Research analysts predict that Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Bryan T. Hipsher acquired 7,000 shares of Dun & Bradstreet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.02 per share, with a total value of $98,140.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 831,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,660,728.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Chinh Chu sold 121,209 shares of Dun & Bradstreet stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.61, for a total value of $2,013,281.49. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,009,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $182,862,712.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DNB. Cannae Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Dun & Bradstreet by 29.7% during the first quarter. Cannae Holdings Inc. now owns 88,278,041 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,546,631,000 after purchasing an additional 20,225,711 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Dun & Bradstreet by 182.1% during the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 15,891,894 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $278,426,000 after buying an additional 10,257,937 shares in the last quarter. Thomas H Lee Partners LP increased its position in Dun & Bradstreet by 19.7% during the first quarter. Thomas H Lee Partners LP now owns 57,867,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,013,841,000 after buying an additional 9,515,754 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Dun & Bradstreet during the fourth quarter worth $142,529,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Dun & Bradstreet by 1,045.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,930,973 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $142,016,000 after buying an additional 6,325,905 shares in the last quarter. 93.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB)

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making; D&B Small Business, a suite of powerful tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting; and InfoTorg, an online SaaS application.

