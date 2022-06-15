Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC Acquires Shares of 63,088 Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 63,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,499,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 25.0% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 122,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,686,000 after purchasing an additional 24,564 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 25.4% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 48,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,648,000 after purchasing an additional 9,865 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the third quarter worth about $5,117,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the third quarter worth about $7,197,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 615.3% during the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 24,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,942,000 after purchasing an additional 21,161 shares during the last quarter. 66.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Tyson Foods news, Director Noel W. White sold 22,540 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total value of $1,965,262.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Amy Tu sold 3,346 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.30, for a total transaction of $302,143.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,639,704.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE TSN traded up $1.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $85.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,464,986. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.82. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.88 and a 52 week high of $100.72. The stock has a market cap of $30.83 billion, a PE ratio of 7.55, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.46. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 21.13%. The company had revenue of $13.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. Tyson Foods’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 9.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is currently 16.56%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TSN shares. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Tyson Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of Tyson Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Tyson Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $81.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.00.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products, such as hides and meats.

