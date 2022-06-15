Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC Buys New Shares in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,662,000. AutoZone accounts for 1.8% of Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in AutoZone in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in AutoZone in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in AutoZone in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in AutoZone in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in AutoZone by 157.1% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 18 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on AZO. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,215.00 to $2,174.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,210.00 to $2,250.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,195.00 to $2,285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,124.00.

AutoZone stock traded down $3.64 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2,029.94. The company had a trading volume of 1,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,555. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,374.13 and a 52 week high of $2,267.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2,054.71 and a 200-day moving average of $1,995.59. The firm has a market cap of $40.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.90.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported $29.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.70 by $3.33. AutoZone had a net margin of 15.21% and a negative return on equity of 92.10%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $26.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 115.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Preston Frazer sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,220.00, for a total value of $3,330,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,738,260. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Brian Hannasch acquired 133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1,901.95 per share, with a total value of $252,959.35. Following the purchase, the director now owns 512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $973,798.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,282 shares of company stock valued at $15,377,334. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

