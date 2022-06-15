Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC Buys Shares of 41,221 Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 41,221 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $27,429,000. Broadcom makes up 5.2% of Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Business Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,216 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,140,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 478 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 778 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 452 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,441 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $959,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. 81.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.86, for a total transaction of $1,877,580.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Charlie B. Kawwas sold 2,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $619.89, for a total transaction of $1,562,122.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,410 shares of company stock valued at $10,704,843. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

AVGO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on Broadcom from $665.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $680.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $750.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $685.70.

NASDAQ AVGO traded up $4.49 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $524.66. 22,952 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,556,493. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $571.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $591.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.90. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $455.71 and a 12-month high of $677.76. The firm has a market cap of $211.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.98, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.04.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.88 by $1.19. Broadcom had a net margin of 29.76% and a return on equity of 56.29%. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 33.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, May 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of $4.10 per share. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.31%.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

