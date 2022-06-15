Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC Invests $11.51 Million in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 98,051 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,506,000. Chevron comprises approximately 2.2% of Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 352 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Chevron by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,265 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,479 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC raised its position in Chevron by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 4,281 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vivaldi Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 2,426 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. 65.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chevron stock traded down $0.98 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $166.57. 156,163 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,517,674. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $92.86 and a 12 month high of $182.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $327.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $169.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.05.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $54.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.96 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 69.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 17.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were given a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.38%.

In other Chevron news, VP Eimear P. Bonner sold 68,032 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $11,225,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark A. Nelson sold 117,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total transaction of $18,721,778.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,662.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 561,726 shares of company stock valued at $94,057,396 in the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Chevron from $186.00 to $181.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Chevron from $190.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Chevron from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Chevron from $140.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Chevron from $150.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.48.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

