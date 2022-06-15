Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC Invests $3.77 Million in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 86,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,767,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 82.5% in the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 146.7% during the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, CEO Greg D. Carmichael sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.05, for a total value of $2,002,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 644,745 shares in the company, valued at $25,822,037.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jude Schramm sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.93, for a total transaction of $92,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,693,018.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FITB. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $55.00 to $47.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Wedbush raised their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp to $48.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fifth Third Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.36.

NASDAQ FITB traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $34.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 188,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,167,087. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.00. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52 week low of $34.14 and a 52 week high of $50.64. The stock has a market cap of $23.84 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.30.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.01). Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 31.14%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.38%.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FITB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.