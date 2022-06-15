Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC Invests $3.77 Million in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 86,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,767,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 82.5% in the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 146.7% during the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.00% of the company’s stock.
In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, CEO Greg D. Carmichael sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.05, for a total value of $2,002,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 644,745 shares in the company, valued at $25,822,037.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jude Schramm sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.93, for a total transaction of $92,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,693,018.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ FITB traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $34.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 188,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,167,087. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.00. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52 week low of $34.14 and a 52 week high of $50.64. The stock has a market cap of $23.84 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.30.
Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.01). Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 31.14%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.38%.
Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.
