Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC Invests $534,000 in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 12,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. United Asset Strategies Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 8,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 28,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.42. The company had a trading volume of 42,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,638,984. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $33.47 and a 1 year high of $46.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.21 and a 200 day moving average of $39.10.

