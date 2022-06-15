Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC Makes New Investment in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 78,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,322,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OHI. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 125.1% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 65.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OHI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Barclays started coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.90.

Shares of OHI traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,932,381. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.81 and a 12-month high of $37.96. The stock has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of 14.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 5.18 and a quick ratio of 5.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.36 and its 200 day moving average is $28.91.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.12. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 42.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.35%. This is an increase from Omega Healthcare Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 143.32%.

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

