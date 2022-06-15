Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC Purchases Shares of 61,061 Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 61,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,338,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on FISV. TheStreet upgraded Fiserv from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Cowen downgraded shares of Fiserv from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $144.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.54.

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 43,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.31, for a total value of $4,485,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 216,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,621,083.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact acquired 67,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $94.96 per share, with a total value of $6,367,068.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,214,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,254,879,876.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 1,404,234 shares of company stock valued at $131,032,589. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FISV traded up $1.93 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $91.82. 21,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,563,995. The firm has a market cap of $59.87 billion, a PE ratio of 35.11, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.49. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.97 and a 12 month high of $119.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 10.23%. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

About Fiserv (Get Rating)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.