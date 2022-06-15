EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $198.22.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EGP. Mizuho cut their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $215.00 to $180.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on EastGroup Properties in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $184.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 6th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 6th.

Get EastGroup Properties alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in EastGroup Properties during the first quarter valued at $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in EastGroup Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in EastGroup Properties in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in EastGroup Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in EastGroup Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. 91.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EGP stock opened at $152.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. EastGroup Properties has a 1 year low of $151.21 and a 1 year high of $229.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $178.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $194.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of 32.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.88.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.81). EastGroup Properties had a return on equity of 12.84% and a net margin of 45.65%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that EastGroup Properties will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.83%.

EastGroup Properties Company Profile (Get Rating)

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for EastGroup Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EastGroup Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.