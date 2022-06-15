easyJet (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) Sets New 12-Month Low at $5.35

Shares of easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:EJTTF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.35 and last traded at $5.35, with a volume of 507 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.62.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $570.00 target price on shares of easyJet in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $800.00 target price on shares of easyJet in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $691.67.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.22.

easyJet plc operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also leases aircrafts, as well as operates tours; and provides financing services. As of September 31, 2021, the company operated 927 routes with approximately 308 aircrafts in 34 countries; and 153 airports. It sells seats through its own website www.easyjet.com and its ‘easyJet Worldwide' platform, its mobile application, global distribution systems, corporate online booking tools, content aggregators, and tour operator.

