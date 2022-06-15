EDC Blockchain (EDC) Tops 1-Day Volume of $80.00

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 14th. Over the last seven days, EDC Blockchain has traded 28.6% lower against the dollar. EDC Blockchain has a total market cap of $229,886.20 and approximately $80.00 worth of EDC Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EDC Blockchain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0050 or 0.00000023 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,932.06 or 0.99908234 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00028687 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004526 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 23.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001563 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000770 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00018935 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004578 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001156 BTC.

EDC Blockchain Profile

EDC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. EDC Blockchain’s total supply is 46,963,463 coins and its circulating supply is 46,025,709 coins. EDC Blockchain’s official Twitter account is @EDinarWorldwide and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for EDC Blockchain is edinarcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2015, EDC Blockchain is a global multi-currency platform with a built-in constructor of coins. All EDC holders are merged into master nodes, which are a certain kind of fund in which users donate their coins, thereby allowing the node to mine EDC. Based on a hybrid LPoS mining algorithm and using Bitshares 2.0 Graphene protocol, EDC provides network security when implementing important functions, such as instant confirmation of transactions, as well as ensuring network voting. The last EDC coin will be produced on January 1st, 2040. The EDC community exceeds 1 million users, while the cryptocurrency is used by people living in 57 countries throughout the world. EDC is actively developing in the Southeast Asia, Latin American and European markets. “

