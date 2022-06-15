Edenville Energy (LON:EDL) Trading Down 5.3%

Edenville Energy Plc (LON:EDL – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 5.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 16.01 ($0.19) and last traded at GBX 18 ($0.22). 36,105 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the average session volume of 43,203 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 19 ($0.23).

The stock has a market capitalization of £3.90 million and a P/E ratio of -1.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 19.59 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 20.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 5.85 and a quick ratio of 5.28.

About Edenville Energy

Edenville Energy Plc engages in the exploration, development, and mining of energy commodities, primarily coal in Africa. The company's principal project is the Rukwa project located in Tanzania. Edenville Energy Plc was incorporated in 2004 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

