Edenville Energy (LON:EDL) Trading Down 5.3%

Edenville Energy Plc (LON:EDL – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 5.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 16.01 ($0.19) and last traded at GBX 18 ($0.22). 36,105 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the average session volume of 43,203 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 19 ($0.23).
The stock has a market capitalization of £3.90 million and a P/E ratio of -1.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 19.59 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 20.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 5.85 and a quick ratio of 5.28.
About Edenville Energy (LON:EDL)
