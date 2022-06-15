EFG Asset Management North America Corp. Acquires New Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

EFG Asset Management North America Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,631 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,761,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. raised its stake in Adobe by 2,350.0% during the fourth quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 49 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Clear Investment Research LLC raised its stake in Adobe by 120.0% during the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 55 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. 82.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Adobe from $645.00 to $540.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $545.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Argus dropped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $764.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $560.04.

In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.03, for a total value of $265,698.45. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 410,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,203,584.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.44, for a total transaction of $1,197,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 11,538 shares of company stock worth $4,793,387 over the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ ADBE traded up $2.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $373.29. 66,854 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,625,226. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $367.31 and a 12 month high of $699.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.38 billion, a PE ratio of 37.34, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $412.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $478.71.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The software company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.07. Adobe had a net margin of 29.90% and a return on equity of 36.47%. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe Company Profile (Get Rating)

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

