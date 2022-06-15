EFG Asset Management North America Corp. Acquires New Shares in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

EFG Asset Management North America Corp. acquired a new stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 25,370 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,928,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in Generac in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Generac by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 16,602 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,587,000 after buying an additional 1,605 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Generac during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Metatron Capital SICAV plc purchased a new position in shares of Generac during the 4th quarter valued at $845,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Generac by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 319,276 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $112,360,000 after purchasing an additional 23,521 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Generac from $451.00 to $456.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Generac from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Generac from $575.00 to $556.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Generac from $533.00 to $561.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Roth Capital cut their target price on shares of Generac from $555.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Generac presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $446.19.

Generac stock traded up $3.85 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $244.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 963,433. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $15.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $247.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $293.21. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $197.94 and a 12 month high of $524.31.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Generac had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.38 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 11.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.70, for a total transaction of $1,093,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 625,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $136,900,732.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, batteries, electronic controls, steel enclosures, and other components.

