EFG Asset Management North America Corp. Acquires New Shares in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

EFG Asset Management North America Corp. acquired a new stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,748 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,415,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,958,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,293,537,000 after acquiring an additional 103,296 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,802,042 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,295,939,000 after acquiring an additional 57,739 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,782,657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,281,998,000 after acquiring an additional 5,996 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 1.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,644,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $935,903,000 after acquiring an additional 21,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,063,028 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $764,477,000 after acquiring an additional 18,477 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Catherine P. Lego acquired 1,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $460.35 per share, for a total transaction of $799,167.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 49,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,013,356.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $541.22, for a total transaction of $378,854.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,054,418.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on LRCX shares. Barclays decreased their price target on Lam Research from $700.00 to $625.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Lam Research from $610.00 to $525.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Lam Research from $725.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Lam Research from $869.00 to $670.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Lam Research from $596.00 to $567.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $668.74.

NASDAQ:LRCX traded up $1.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $451.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,442,913. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $483.45 and a 200-day moving average of $566.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Lam Research Co. has a 52-week low of $442.53 and a 52-week high of $731.85.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.48 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 27.13% and a return on equity of 75.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.49 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 31.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.76%.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

