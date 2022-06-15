EFG Asset Management North America Corp. Acquires Shares of 103,776 Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM)

EFG Asset Management North America Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 103,776 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,829,000. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. owned approximately 0.09% of Insmed at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Insmed during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Insmed during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Insmed by 56.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,140 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Insmed during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Insmed by 58.8% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

In other Insmed news, Director Melvin Md Sharoky purchased 20,000 shares of Insmed stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.20 per share, with a total value of $344,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 262,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,517,081.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William Lewis sold 96,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total transaction of $2,237,580.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on INSM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Insmed in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Insmed from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Insmed from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.40.

NASDAQ:INSM traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,017,049. Insmed Incorporated has a 12-month low of $16.41 and a 12-month high of $34.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.26. The company has a current ratio of 6.04, a quick ratio of 5.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.73. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.60 and a beta of 2.07.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by $0.11. Insmed had a negative return on equity of 108.20% and a negative net margin of 217.35%. The business had revenue of $53.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.89) EPS. Insmed’s revenue was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Insmed Incorporated will post -3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

