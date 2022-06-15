EFG Asset Management North America Corp. Buys New Stake in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC)

EFG Asset Management North America Corp. bought a new stake in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 112,715 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,082,000. Blueprint Medicines comprises approximately 1.6% of EFG Asset Management North America Corp.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BPMC. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 78,978 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,953 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 70,229 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,522,000 after acquiring an additional 8,720 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 58,834 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,302,000 after acquiring an additional 15,498 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 21,405 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,293,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sofinnova Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 245,182 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,261,000 after acquiring an additional 63,322 shares in the last quarter. 99.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Blueprint Medicines news, insider Percy H. Carter sold 1,908 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.76, for a total value of $114,022.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,714,215.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Albers sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.11, for a total transaction of $350,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,847,166.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BPMC traded up $1.60 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $47.20. 7,795 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 726,830. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 0.97. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a 12-month low of $43.46 and a 12-month high of $117.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $59.60 and a 200 day moving average of $72.71.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.80) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $62.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.98 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 293.97% and a negative return on equity of 35.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 190.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.72) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -8.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $123.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.25.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of non-advanced SM and other mast cell disorders; and Fisogatinib, an orally available and potent inhibitor for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma.

