EFG Asset Management North America Corp. Invests $17.98 Million in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

EFG Asset Management North America Corp. bought a new position in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 116,370 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,980,000. Seagen comprises 2.3% of EFG Asset Management North America Corp.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. owned approximately 0.06% of Seagen as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Seagen by 155.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 154,418 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,220,000 after purchasing an additional 93,897 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Seagen by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 27,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,298,000 after purchasing an additional 3,246 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Seagen in the 4th quarter worth about $414,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Seagen by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 87,014 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991 shares during the period. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in Seagen in the 4th quarter worth about $417,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 17,043 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total value of $2,628,541.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 667,945 shares in the company, valued at $103,017,157.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 1,885 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.32, for a total value of $272,043.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 666,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,125,779.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,457 shares of company stock valued at $7,335,312 over the last quarter. 27.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SGEN shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Seagen from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on Seagen in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $157.00 target price on shares of Seagen in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on Seagen from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:SGEN traded up $2.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $147.01. The company had a trading volume of 19,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,125,841. Seagen Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.43 and a twelve month high of $192.79. The stock has a market cap of $27.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.06 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.73.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $426.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $401.75 million. Seagen had a negative return on equity of 21.86% and a negative net margin of 41.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.67) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Seagen Inc. will post -3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

