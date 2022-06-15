EFG Asset Management North America Corp. Makes New $7.40 Million Investment in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX)

EFG Asset Management North America Corp. purchased a new position in shares of argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 21,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,404,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in argenx in the first quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of argenx by 47.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,685,000 after acquiring an additional 5,009 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its stake in argenx by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of argenx by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 48,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,658,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of argenx in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,882,000. Institutional investors own 58.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ARGX traded up $16.64 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $345.81. 12,047 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 272,294. The business has a 50-day moving average of $313.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $303.98. argenx SE has a twelve month low of $249.50 and a twelve month high of $356.78. The company has a market capitalization of $18.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.52 and a beta of 1.11.

argenx ( NASDAQ:ARGX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($4.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($5.08) by $0.72. argenx had a negative return on equity of 32.54% and a negative net margin of 147.47%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.81) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that argenx SE will post -19.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ARGX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on argenx from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of argenx in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on argenx from €350.00 ($364.58) to €370.00 ($385.42) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised argenx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised argenx from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $375.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $364.53.

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, the Netherlands, Belgium, Japan, Switzerland, Germany and France. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy in Phase III clinical trials; bullous pemphigoid and idiopathic inflammatory myopathy in Phase II/III clinical trials; and ENHANZE SC in Pre-clinical study.

