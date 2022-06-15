EFG Asset Management North America Corp. Purchases New Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

EFG Asset Management North America Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 16,955 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,317,000. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up 1.5% of EFG Asset Management North America Corp.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 141.7% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 58 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 62 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

TMO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $605.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $649.71.

NYSE:TMO traded up $7.63 on Wednesday, reaching $515.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,579,569. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $465.93 and a 12-month high of $672.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $201.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $554.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $580.10.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $7.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.17 by $1.08. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 18.49%. The company had revenue of $11.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.26%.

In other news, Director Debora L. Spar sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.36, for a total transaction of $108,872.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,931.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Michel Lagarde sold 17,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.30, for a total value of $9,403,345.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,640,111.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,561 shares of company stock worth $23,557,413 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile (Get Rating)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.