EFG Asset Management North America Corp. Purchases Shares of 57,055 Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS)

EFG Asset Management North America Corp. acquired a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 57,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,701,000. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. owned 0.07% of Apellis Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $1,389,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 35,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,715,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 338,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,015,000 after acquiring an additional 47,744 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 103,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,903,000 after acquiring an additional 19,084 shares during the period. Finally, Castleark Management LLC bought a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $2,512,000. 76.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Apellis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on APLS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $94.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Roth Capital lowered shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $114.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Citigroup reissued a “focus list” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals to $49.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apellis Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.64.

In other news, insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.09, for a total value of $529,080.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 891,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,318,359.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Alec Machiels sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.18, for a total transaction of $48,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 263,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,334,665.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 60,500 shares of company stock worth $2,912,903. 9.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:APLS traded up $1.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.10. 14,828 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,062,927. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.94. The company has a current ratio of 8.85, a quick ratio of 8.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.50 and a fifty-two week high of $73.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 1.63.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.35) by ($0.07). Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 607.37% and a negative net margin of 866.81%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($2.32) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegcetacoplan that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) diseases.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.