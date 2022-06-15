EFG Asset Management North America Corp. Takes $4.80 Million Position in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

EFG Asset Management North America Corp. purchased a new stake in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 61,579 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,795,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EXAS. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 61.8% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,722 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 4,096 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 369,128 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,223,000 after purchasing an additional 16,908 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 59,994 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,727,000 after purchasing an additional 4,069 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 6,675 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Exact Sciences by 6,721.4% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 118,420 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,304,000 after acquiring an additional 116,684 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Exact Sciences stock traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.67. 37,186 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,138,035. Exact Sciences Co. has a twelve month low of $36.37 and a twelve month high of $133.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.60 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Exact Sciences ( NASDAQ:EXAS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.12) by $0.08. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 40.26% and a negative return on equity of 21.82%. The business had revenue of $486.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.86 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Exact Sciences Co. will post -4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on EXAS. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $80.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.85.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype Test, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; Oncomap ExTra, that provides a complete biological picture of certain refractory, rare, or aggressive cancers; and Covid-19 testing services.

