EFG Asset Management North America Corp. Takes Position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

EFG Asset Management North America Corp. acquired a new stake in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 12,286 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,331,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Fair Isaac during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Fair Isaac by 195.7% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 68 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in Fair Isaac during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Fair Isaac by 62.1% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 107 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. 86.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FICO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays dropped their target price on Fair Isaac from $670.00 to $575.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fair Isaac in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Fair Isaac from $529.00 to $588.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $556.33.

In other news, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.39, for a total value of $384,660.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

FICO stock traded up $8.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $387.60. 2,109 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 280,577. The company has a market cap of $10.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.93 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $391.54 and its 200 day moving average is $432.51. Fair Isaac Co. has a 12-month low of $340.48 and a 12-month high of $553.97.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $3.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $357.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.63 million. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 113.66% and a net margin of 31.52%. Fair Isaac’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.30 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Fair Isaac Co. will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment offers pre-configured decision management solution designed for various business problems or processes, such as marketing, account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, collection, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

