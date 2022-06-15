Einsteinium Market Capitalization Achieves $1.66 Million (EMC2)

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 8.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 15th. During the last week, Einsteinium has traded 25.4% lower against the US dollar. Einsteinium has a total market capitalization of $1.66 million and approximately $4,710.00 worth of Einsteinium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Einsteinium coin can currently be bought for about $0.0074 or 0.00000036 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Einsteinium alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0531 or 0.00000256 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00024020 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003057 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.23 or 0.00212869 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00007208 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002544 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000770 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000605 BTC.

Einsteinium Coin Profile

EMC2 is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 1st, 2014. Einsteinium’s total supply is 222,638,066 coins. Einsteinium’s official Twitter account is @einsteiniumcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Einsteinium is www.emc2.foundation . The Reddit community for Einsteinium is /r/einsteinium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Einsteinium’s official message board is www.emc2.cafe

According to CryptoCompare, “The Einsteinium Foundation's goal is to raise capital for leading scientific research. EMC2 is a means for doing so and is built with the same idea in mind as TakeiCoin or OrbitCoin. A Scrypt coin using the Kimoto gravity well with a 50% block reduction and a 60 second block time. “

Buying and Selling Einsteinium

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Einsteinium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Einsteinium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Einsteinium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Einsteinium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Einsteinium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.