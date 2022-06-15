electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR) Director Purchases $56,000.00 in Stock

electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR – Get Rating) Director Joseph P. Errico purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.56 per share, for a total transaction of $56,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,765,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $988,764.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ ECOR traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.57. 169,549 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,353,729. The firm has a market cap of $40.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 1.04. electroCore, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.27 and a twelve month high of $1.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.57.

electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.03). electroCore had a negative return on equity of 56.15% and a negative net margin of 283.37%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that electroCore, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of electroCore by 222.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 17,662 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in electroCore in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. SWM Advisors acquired a new stake in electroCore in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Eidelman Virant Capital grew its stake in electroCore by 680.0% in the 4th quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 78,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 68,000 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in electroCore in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. 18.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Maxim Group began coverage on shares of electroCore in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1.50 price target on the stock.

electroCore, Inc, a commercial stage medical device company, engages in the development and commercialization of a range of non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation (nVNS) therapies. The company is developing gammaCore, a prescription-only nVNS therapy for the acute treatment of pain associated with migraine and episodic cluster headache in adults.

