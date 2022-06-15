electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR) Director Purchases $56,000.00 in Stock

electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR – Get Rating) Director Joseph P. Errico purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.56 per share, for a total transaction of $56,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,765,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $988,764.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of NASDAQ ECOR traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.57. 169,549 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,353,729. The firm has a market cap of $40.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 1.04. electroCore, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.27 and a twelve month high of $1.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.57.
electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.03). electroCore had a negative return on equity of 56.15% and a negative net margin of 283.37%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that electroCore, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Separately, Maxim Group began coverage on shares of electroCore in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1.50 price target on the stock.
electroCore, Inc, a commercial stage medical device company, engages in the development and commercialization of a range of non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation (nVNS) therapies. The company is developing gammaCore, a prescription-only nVNS therapy for the acute treatment of pain associated with migraine and episodic cluster headache in adults.
