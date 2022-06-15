Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) Sets New 52-Week Low at $19.29

Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $19.29 and last traded at $19.43, with a volume of 24615 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.29.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Element Solutions from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Element Solutions in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.75.

Get Element Solutions alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 26.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 3.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.26.

Element Solutions ( NYSE:ESI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. Element Solutions had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 13.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Element Solutions Inc will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

In other news, Director Nichelle Maynard-Elliott sold 9,141 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.67, for a total transaction of $207,226.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ESI. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Element Solutions by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,214,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,156,000 after buying an additional 45,393 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its stake in Element Solutions by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 2,192,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,543,000 after buying an additional 228,017 shares during the period. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in Element Solutions by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,665,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,715,000 after buying an additional 218,208 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Element Solutions by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,542,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,456,000 after buying an additional 20,542 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Element Solutions by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 3,431,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,329,000 after buying an additional 180,210 shares during the period. 90.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Element Solutions Company Profile (NYSE:ESI)

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Element Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Element Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.