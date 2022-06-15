Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) Hits New 12-Month Low at $14.04

Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $14.04 and last traded at $14.04, with a volume of 43930 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.67.

EFC has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Ellington Financial from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ellington Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Ellington Financial from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ellington Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.17.

The firm has a market capitalization of $832.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 39.86 and a quick ratio of 39.86.

Ellington Financial ( NYSE:EFC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $37.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.16 million. Ellington Financial had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 63.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ellington Financial Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.98%. Ellington Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 112.50%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ellington Financial by 126.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Ellington Financial by 64.2% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Ellington Financial by 234.4% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ellington Financial during the first quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Ellington Financial by 19,707.7% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 5,124 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.15% of the company’s stock.

Ellington Financial Inc, through its subsidiary, Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets in the United States. The company acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime residential mortgage loans; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

