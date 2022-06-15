EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) Stake Raised by KB Financial Partners LLC

KB Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) by 34.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,513 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hilton Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in EMCOR Group by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 2,028 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in EMCOR Group by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 13,535 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. boosted its holdings in EMCOR Group by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 2,802 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,345 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,460 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. 94.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get EMCOR Group alerts:

In other EMCOR Group news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 1,381 shares of EMCOR Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $165,720.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 291,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,950,720. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:EME traded up $0.75 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $101.32. 3,788 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 323,843. The company has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.40. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $99.34 and a 1-year high of $135.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.47.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.23). EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 3.65%. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Monday, April 18th were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 14th. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.53%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. DA Davidson raised EMCOR Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Sidoti upgraded shares of EMCOR Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd.

EMCOR Group Profile (Get Rating)

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, starts-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, and food processing industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EMCOR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMCOR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.