Emergent Metals (CVE:EMR) Trading Up 14.3%

Emergent Metals Corp. (CVE:EMR – Get Rating) was up 14.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16. Approximately 102,200 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 113% from the average daily volume of 47,950 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of C$2.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.09.

Emergent Metals Company Profile (CVE:EMR)

Emergent Metals Corp., a gold and base metal exploration company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company explores for gold, silver, molybdenum, copper, and other mineral deposits. Its flagship property is the Golden Arrow property that includes 17 patented lode mineral claims and 494 unpatented claims covering an area of approximately 10,000 acres located to the east of Tonopah in Nye County, Nevada.

