Enerflex (OTCMKTS:ENRFF) Trading Down 4.3%

Enerflex Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ENRFF – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 4.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.47 and last traded at $5.47. 2,038 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 5,541 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.72.

Separately, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Enerflex from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.17.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.25.

Enerflex Ltd. supplies natural gas compression, oil and gas processing, refrigeration systems, energy transition solutions, and electric power generation equipment to the oil and natural gas industry. The company provides custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; and designs, engineers, manufactures, constructs, and installs modular natural gas processing equipment, refrigeration systems, and electric power solutions, as well as engages in re-engineering, re-configuration, and re-packaging of compressors for various field applications; and modular processing equipment and waste gas systems for natural gas facilities.

