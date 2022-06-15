Energi Price Down 28.8% Over Last Week (NRG)

Energi (NRG) traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 15th. One Energi coin can now be bought for $0.55 or 0.00002577 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Energi has a total market cap of $29.25 million and $199,904.00 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Energi has traded down 28.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.84 or 0.00074450 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000528 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00015337 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001449 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.33 or 0.00043849 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43.93 or 0.00206533 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00007530 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Energi Profile

NRG uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 14th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 53,363,536 coins. The official website for Energi is www.energi.world . Energi’s official Twitter account is @Energicrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Energi is /r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi (NRG) is a next-generation proof-of-stake (PoS) cryptocurrency that combines smart contracts, decentralized governance, and a self-funding treasury. Energi was founded by Tommy World Power, who imagined a better, sustainable cryptocurrency that had the potential for mass adoption. The project has since grown to more than 60 team members and 225,000 community members, all working together to create a cryptocurrency for the future. “

Buying and Selling Energi

