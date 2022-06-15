Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU – Get Rating) (TSE:EFR) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 154,931 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 4,438,837 shares.The stock last traded at $5.70 and had previously closed at $6.35.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Energy Fuels from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.75 price target (up previously from $8.50) on shares of Energy Fuels in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Noble Financial began coverage on Energy Fuels in a research report on Friday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock.

Get Energy Fuels alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $846.22 million, a PE ratio of 262.50 and a beta of 1.42.

Energy Fuels ( NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU Get Rating ) (TSE:EFR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. Energy Fuels had a negative return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 48.40%. The company had revenue of $1.66 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Energy Fuels Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Dennis Lyle Higgs sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.95, for a total transaction of $53,775.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,500 shares of company stock worth $173,675. 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Energy Fuels by 18,081.8% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 3,978 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Energy Fuels in the first quarter worth $40,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in Energy Fuels in the third quarter worth $35,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Energy Fuels in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in Energy Fuels in the fourth quarter worth $76,000. 32.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Energy Fuels Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU)

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, exploration, and sale of conventional and in situ uranium recovery in the United States. The company owns and operates the Nichols Ranch project, the Jane Dough property, and the Hank project located in Wyoming; and the Alta Mesa project located in Texas, as well as White Mesa Mill in Utah.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Fuels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Fuels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.