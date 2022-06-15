EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.10-$1.20 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE:ENS traded up $1.62 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $63.49. 5,877 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 277,580. The business has a 50 day moving average of $66.87 and a 200 day moving average of $72.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 1.73. EnerSys has a 1-year low of $59.92 and a 1-year high of $100.23. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.40.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $907.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $872.18 million. EnerSys had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 4.29%. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that EnerSys will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.90%.

ENS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of EnerSys from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of EnerSys from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of EnerSys by 67.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 316,823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,625,000 after buying an additional 127,229 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of EnerSys by 95.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 254,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,918,000 after buying an additional 124,585 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in EnerSys by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 498,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,432,000 after purchasing an additional 102,933 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in EnerSys by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,403,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $104,691,000 after purchasing an additional 101,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in EnerSys by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,686,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $370,517,000 after purchasing an additional 76,728 shares during the last quarter. 97.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The company offers uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, renewable, and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

