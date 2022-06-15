EngageSmart, Inc. (NYSE:ESMT) Stock Position Raised by Woodline Partners LP

Woodline Partners LP raised its stake in EngageSmart, Inc. (NYSE:ESMT – Get Rating) by 146.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 890,032 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 529,285 shares during the quarter. Woodline Partners LP owned 0.55% of EngageSmart worth $21,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESMT. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of EngageSmart by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 84,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of EngageSmart during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of EngageSmart during the 3rd quarter worth $73,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of EngageSmart during the 4th quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EngageSmart during the 4th quarter worth $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jonathan Cole Seltzer sold 8,334 shares of EngageSmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.88, for a total transaction of $174,013.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,487.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ESMT. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of EngageSmart from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of EngageSmart from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of EngageSmart from $28.00 to $30.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of EngageSmart from $45.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of EngageSmart from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.94.

ESMT stock traded up $0.79 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.53. 14,706 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 480,346. EngageSmart, Inc. has a one year low of $16.51 and a one year high of $38.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.97.

EngageSmart (NYSE:ESMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $67.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.86 million. The business’s revenue was up 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that EngageSmart, Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

EngageSmart, Inc provides Software-as-a-Service based customer engagement software and integrated payment solutions. It operates through two segments, Enterprise Solutions and SMB (small and medium sized business) Solutions. The company offers SimplePractice, an end-to-end practice management and electronic health record platform for health and wellness professionals to manage their practices; and InvoiceCloud, an electronic bill presentment and payment solution that helps government, utility, and financial services customers to digitize billing, client communications, and collections.

