EP Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 12,044 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 18.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 76,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,044 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $8,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jefferies Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 56,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,187,000 after purchasing an additional 13,180 shares during the period. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,225,000. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 10,740 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after buying an additional 1,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 80,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,246 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IJR traded up $1.04 on Wednesday, hitting $93.78. 185,865 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,137,080. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $100.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.20. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52-week low of $91.92 and a 52-week high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

