EP Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 6,040 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 138,977 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,040 shares during the quarter. Stryker makes up 0.9% of EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $37,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in Stryker by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 645 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Community Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Community Capital Management LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 86.8% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 99 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 74.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SYK stock traded up $2.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $202.88. The company had a trading volume of 35,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,471,723. The firm has a market cap of $76.72 billion, a PE ratio of 38.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.98. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $198.29 and a 12 month high of $281.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $241.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $252.69.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical technology company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.695 per share. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.85%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $315.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $284.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Stryker from $273.00 to $278.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Stryker from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $288.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $291.88.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

