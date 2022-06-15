EP Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 14,293 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 381,732 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 14,293 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $28,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the fourth quarter worth $196,728,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Valero Energy by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,554,805 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $417,211,000 after purchasing an additional 746,768 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in Valero Energy by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,507,229 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $188,347,000 after purchasing an additional 734,466 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Valero Energy by 437.4% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 681,541 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $48,096,000 after purchasing an additional 554,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Valero Energy by 122.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 829,503 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $62,304,000 after purchasing an additional 455,915 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VLO traded down $2.90 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $130.85. The stock had a trading volume of 169,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,718,846. The company has a market capitalization of $53.40 billion, a PE ratio of 21.61, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $120.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.09. Valero Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $58.85 and a twelve month high of $146.80.

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $38.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.23 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 1.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.73) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 16.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th were issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.33%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on VLO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $111.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $94.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Redburn Partners cut shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $114.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.46.

In other Valero Energy news, COO R. Lane Riggs sold 17,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.53, for a total value of $2,336,893.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 254,905 shares in the company, valued at $33,527,654.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

